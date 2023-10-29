Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 1.0% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $20,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 171,271 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

