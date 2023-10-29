Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 8.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $223,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 42.1% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,542 shares of company stock worth $88,673,763 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.2 %

ABNB traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average is $127.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

