JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,781 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $29,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

