Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $26.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $175.26 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.50 and its 200-day moving average is $193.03.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

