Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $28.08 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.03. 1,503,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,024. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $555.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

