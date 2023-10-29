Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $37,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 73,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 111.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,100,000 after purchasing an additional 842,406 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $160.57. 2,168,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.79 and a twelve month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

