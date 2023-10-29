United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.