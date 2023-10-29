Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,147 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 11.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.16 on Friday, reaching $508.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $574.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.39. The stock has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

