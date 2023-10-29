AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. AerCap updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50 EPS.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. AerCap has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AerCap by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AerCap by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

