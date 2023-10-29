AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 60,609 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VRP opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.