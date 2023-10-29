CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-3.12 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.27-3.33 EPS.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

