Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.95-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-14% yr/yr to ~$10.28-10.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.35 billion.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $117.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.55.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,297,000 after buying an additional 354,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.