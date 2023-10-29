Analyzing Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Biotricity and Ion Beam Applications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ion Beam Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biotricity presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 763.31%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Ion Beam Applications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

32.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Ion Beam Applications shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Biotricity and Ion Beam Applications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90% Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Ion Beam Applications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $10.60 million 1.12 -$18.66 million ($1.69) -0.82 Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A $0.08 102.05

Ion Beam Applications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ion Beam Applications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biotricity beats Ion Beam Applications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems. This segment also offers turnkey solutions for the treatment of cancer through the use of proton beams; and a line of cyclotrons used for the production of positron emission tomography or SPECT radioisotopes, as well as a line of industrial accelerators for sterilization and ionization. The Dosimetry segment provides solutions and services that enhances efficiency and minimizes errors in radiation therapy and medical imaging quality assurance and calibration procedures. The company has strategic research and development partnership with SCK CEN (Belgian nuclear research center) to enable the production of Actinimum-225 (225Ac), a novel radioisotope for the treatment of cancer; and an agreement with University of Pennsylvania for research in ConformalFLASH. It also has a research partnership with Particle Therapy Interuniversity Center Leuven for the development of ConformalFLASH1. Ion Beam Applications SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium.

