Conflux (CFX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73.37 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $522.29 million and approximately $73.37 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,367.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00198543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00716475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.00472864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00047639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00146925 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,362,917,646 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,362,818,041.4001517 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15547823 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $65,599,293.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

