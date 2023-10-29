AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AN opened at $130.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $99.72 and a 12 month high of $182.08.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,271 shares of company stock worth $4,977,659. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

