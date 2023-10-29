AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share.
NYSE AN opened at $130.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $99.72 and a 12 month high of $182.08.
In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,271 shares of company stock worth $4,977,659. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.57.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
