UNIUM Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $574.87 million and $59,746.97 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for approximately $16.58 or 0.00048216 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 16.93037653 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $61,707.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

