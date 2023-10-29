Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $77.64 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,006 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $77,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after acquiring an additional 669,847 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 672,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 342,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

