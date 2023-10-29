Wealth Management Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 0.5% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

