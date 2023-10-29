Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Asio Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asio Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $132.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.68. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

