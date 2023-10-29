Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,540,000 after acquiring an additional 131,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Equinix by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $4,160,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $710.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.77 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $744.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.14.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

