ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Cut by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 115.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $117.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.45.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

