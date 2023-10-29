Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 116,181 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,181 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $842,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $51.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

