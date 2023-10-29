Wealth Management Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,632,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,968,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after acquiring an additional 259,746 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $147.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.08 and a one year high of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.