Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 27,303 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,303 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
