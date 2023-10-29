Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.94.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,398 shares of company stock valued at $21,572,855. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

