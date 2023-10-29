Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 77,283 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,283 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $20,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth $13,282,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $49.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

