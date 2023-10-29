Asio Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $87.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

