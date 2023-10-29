Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Earnings Results

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde updated its Q4 guidance to $3.38-3.48 EPS.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $370.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde has a one year low of $289.94 and a one year high of $393.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.66. The stock has a market cap of $180.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.29.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

