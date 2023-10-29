Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ARLP opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.28. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.47.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.