Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance
Shares of ARLP opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.28. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.47.
Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.
Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Resource Partners
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.