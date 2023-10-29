Asset Management Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 6.3% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,413,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,896,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,057 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,707 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

