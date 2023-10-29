Addison Advisors LLC Has $910,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.