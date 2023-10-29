Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 466.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

