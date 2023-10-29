Paralel Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Paralel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $215.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.51. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.22.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $6,248,364.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,745,543.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total transaction of $764,076.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $6,248,364.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,745,543.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,658,744. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

