Triumph Capital Management Reduces Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

