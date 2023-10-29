Paralel Advisors LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after acquiring an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL opened at $123.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.38 and a 200 day moving average of $150.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

