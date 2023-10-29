JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 30,726 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,726 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pearson were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after acquiring an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pearson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 44,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 397,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,354 shares during the period. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

Several research analysts have commented on PSO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.25) to GBX 1,030 ($12.62) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.58) to GBX 1,210 ($14.82) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.03) to GBX 930 ($11.39) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.50.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

