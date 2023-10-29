Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 591,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,424,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $82.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

