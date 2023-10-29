JNBA Financial Advisors Has $104,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6,263.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.42 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.