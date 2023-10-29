Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

