Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

