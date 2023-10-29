Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

IGM stock opened at $367.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.87. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.77 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

