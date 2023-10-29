Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New $515,000 Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 543,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 104,079 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 139.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 461,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.4 %

LNC opened at $21.32 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.23%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.