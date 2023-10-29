Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $87.47 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.