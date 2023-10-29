Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 68.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.80.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $134.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.35. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.22 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

