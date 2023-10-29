Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $78.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

