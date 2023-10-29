Simmons Bank Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $69.43 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $69.04 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

