Simmons Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $59,302,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1,609.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after buying an additional 4,585,728 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 142.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,902,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after buying an additional 4,057,776 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PR opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $68,085.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock worth $315,762,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

