Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $123.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.91. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 40.42%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

