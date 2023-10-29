Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average of $162.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

