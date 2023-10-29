Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

